Beauty News Damian Hurley, Irina Shayk and More Stars Send Pulses Racing in New Pat McGrath Beauty Campaign: Pics By Marisa Petrarca July 14, 2020 Courtesy of Pat McGrath 5 5 / 5 Marisa Berenson and Hudson Kroenig The actress and Karl Lagerfeld’s godson were all smiles in this glamorous photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16: Everything We Know These Denim Joggers Are Our Secret to Cool, Casual Comfort These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News