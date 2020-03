Grandmother’s Portrait

Lovato’s grandma passed away in 2016 and to pay tribute to her loved one, she got a tattoo on her left forearm. “This is for you Mimaw,” she wrote in the caption on May 16, 2016. “You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more. ❤️ Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me… it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten. 🙏🏼🙌🏼.”