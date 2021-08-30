Celebrity Style See All the Over-the-Top, Glamorous Looks Stars Wore to the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show: Photos By Samantha Holender August 30, 2021 Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/Shutterstock 15 11 / 15 D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Decker Combs In glitzy mini dresses. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News