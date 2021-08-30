Celebrity Style

See All the Over-the-Top, Glamorous Looks Stars Wore to the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show: Photos

By
January Jones Over-the-Top Looks Stars Wore to the Dolce Gabbana Show Over-the-Top Looks Stars Wore to the Dolce Gabbana Show
 Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
15
2 / 15
podcast

January Jones

In a tiered pink gown with a glitzy belt. 

Back to top