Celebrity Style

See All the Over-the-Top, Glamorous Looks Stars Wore to the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show: Photos

By
Zoe Saldana Marco Perego Over-the-Top Looks Stars Wore to the Dolce Gabbana Show
 Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
15
1 / 15
podcast

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

In a sheer black gown and black tuxedo. 

Back to top