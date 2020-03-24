Go Inside Drake's Insanely Good Shoe Closet

Celebrity Style Drake Gives Fans a Tour of His Insanely Good Shoe Closet Featuring Thousands of Dollars Worth of Kicks By Marisa Petrarca 6 hours ago Courtesy of Drake/Instagram 7 7 / 7 Handbag Goals Spotlight on the star’s yellow Birkin bag and Chrome Hearts purses. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP The Spot All Our Celeb Friends Are Dreaming Of Right Now! More News