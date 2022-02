Easy Eye Lift

This trick was dubbed by fans as “better than botox,” so you know it’s good. In April 2021, the Flower Beauty founder revealed her hack for making her eye look lifted.

“I’m going to put this eyeliner on the upper waterline and it’s going to open my eye to match this one,” she said, explaining that her one eye appears lower than the other.

She proceeded to lift up her lid and apply the Forever Wear Longer Eyeliner in small strokes.