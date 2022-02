Exfoliate — All Over

The Santa Clarita Diet star urges everyone to remember to exfoliate, noting that she’s a big fan of the Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum.

“Within three minutes it will plump fine lines on your face. It also exfoliates to give this insanely clear glow that I don’t even want to put makeup over,” she said in a May 2021 post.

Her best in the clip? Don’t forget to bring the product down to your neck and décolletage.