Wide-Eyed

To brighten up the eye area, Barrymore swears by adding some nude-colored eyeliner into the lower water line. And she whipped up the perfect product to get the job done.

“What is important in eye-lighting is to have a tiny hint of a flesh tone,” she explained in her September 2021 Instagram post. “A stark white looks a little bit like chalk and not natural. This [the Flower Beauty Forever Wear Eyeliner] just has a little bit of that brightness, but it doesn’t have the white, which I really, really love.”