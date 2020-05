JoJo Fletcher

At a press event for the brand in January, the former Bachelorette told Us that she’s in love with Aveda Nutriplenish Leave-In Conditioner ($37). “I love all of the products in the light moisture collection because that works really well for me,” she said. “But I will use the leave-in all the time.”

The haircare brand uses 100 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its packaging, as well as naturally derived ingredients whenever possible.