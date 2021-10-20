Top 5

Stories

Celebrity Style

Hailey Baldwin! Gal Gadot! See What the Stars Wore to Elle’s 2021 Women in Hollywood Event: Photos 

By
See What the Stars Wore to the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration: Photos
 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
15
5 / 15
podcast
Supplement_10.12.21_600x338

Ciara

In a Mônot gown. 

Back to top