Celebrity Style Emily Ratajkowski’s Maternity Style Consists of Bright Bikinis and Little Black Dresses By Emily Rekstis October 30, 2020 Courtesy of Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram 5 3 / 5 Stylish Swimwear We cannot get enough of this bold swimsuit — and her baby bump! Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Win the Ultimate At-Home Wellness Kit: From a Canopy Humidifier to Coffee, Wine and More Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News