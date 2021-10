May 2013

The former child star amped up her sex appeal at the punk rock-themed Costume Institute Gala at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Emma wore a body-baring black cutout gown from Prabal Gurung, showing off her midriff, legs, and upper body. 23 at the time, Watson pulled her hair back to show off a statement earring, which upped the rocker edge of the look.