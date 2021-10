July 2011

Emma Watson celebrated her final run as Hermione at the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in London. 21 years old at the time, Watson wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress for the occasion. The light gray finale dress featured sheer straps, a lace bodice, and a full, voluminous skirt, giving the look a feeling of whimsy.