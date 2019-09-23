Emmys

From Diamonds to Rubies, See Celebrities’ Best Bling at the 2019 Emmys

By
Emmys 2019 Best Bling - Halsey
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
10
11 / 10

Halsey

The “Without Me” singer wore lovely blush Sutra Kunzite earrings with a subtly stunning diamond necklace. 

Back to top