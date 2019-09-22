Emmys

Emmys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles!

By
Emmys 2019 - Gwyneth Paltrow
 Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
87
88 / 87

Gwyneth Paltrow

Wearing a dress that featured a black mesh top, long white skirt and eccentric, flowy sleeves.

Back to top