Emmys Emmys 2019 Glamour: See the Stars Getting Ready Before the Big Show By Beth Shapouri September 22, 2019 Courtesy Mark Townsend/Instagram 13 14 / 13 Jodie Comer Hairstylish Mark Townsend showed off the back of the Killing Eve star’s sweet ‘do. Back to top More News Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Achievement in Costuming Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News