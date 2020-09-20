Emmys

Emmys 2020 Fashion: See What the Stars Wore!

Emmys 2020 Best Looks - Catherine O'Hara
 Ana Sorys
Catherine O’Hara

In a sequined black dress from Valentino with David Yurman jewelry and an Omega watch.

