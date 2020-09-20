Emmys

Emmys 2020 Fashion: See What the Stars Wore!

By
Emmys 2020 Best Looks - Cynthia Erivo
 Uncredited/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
24
16 / 24
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Cynthia Erivo

In a Versace number with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes. 

Back to top