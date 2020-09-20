Emmys Emmys 2020 Fashion: See What the Stars Wore! By Emily Rekstis September 20, 2020 Zendaya. Courtesy of Law Roach/Instagram 24 1 / 24 Zendaya In a purple and black silk taffeta from Christopher John Rogers with Louboutin heels and Bulgari jewelry. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News