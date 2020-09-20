Emmys

Emmys 2020 Fashion: See What the Stars Wore!

By
Emmys 2020 Best Looks - Zendaya
Zendaya. Courtesy of Law Roach/Instagram
24
1 / 24
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Zendaya

In a purple and black silk taffeta from Christopher John Rogers with Louboutin heels and Bulgari jewelry. 

Back to top