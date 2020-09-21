Emmys These Were the Hottest, Best Dressed Men at the 2020 Emmy Awards By Emily Rekstis September 21, 2020 Uncredited/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 7 7 / 7 Jimmy Kimmel The evening’s host appeared formal in a black-and-white tuxedo with a bowtie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News