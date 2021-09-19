Top 5

Stories

Emmys

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

By
Sarah Paulson 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Red Carpet Arrival 2021 Emmys
 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
62
20 / 62
podcast

Sarah Paulson

In a Carolina Herrera dress. 

Back to top