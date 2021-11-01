A Timeless Touch

For the London premiere, the actress, who wore a Tom Ford dress, channeled all the ’50s vibes with a subtle smoky eye, pink cheek and bold red lip. And get this: the glam was actually a subtle reference to her character. “To pay homage to her Makkari costume in red and silvery grey, we paired the very wearable color combo with her makeup,” Barose said.

To get the look, he used the Lisa Eldridge Enlivening Blush in Pink Poetry and the Giorgio Armani Eye Tint in shade 60.