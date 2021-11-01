Giving Glam

While Ridloff had to tune into the Elle Women in Hollywood event virtually due to Covid-19 exposure, she still made a virtual style splash in a stunning yellow gown by Ralph Lauren.

When it came to makeup, Barose played up the glamour of the ’30 and mixed in a “touch of Studio 54 Disco.” He opted for a bold orange red lip [Giorgio Armani Lip Power in shade 301], a defined brow [Surratt Beauty Expressioniste Brow Pencil] and metallic gold eyes [L’Oreal Colour Riche Pocket Palette in Bodouir Charm].