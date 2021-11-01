Groovy Baby

While doing press in London, Ridloff honed in on the ’70s, wearing a patterned Chloe coat. Her makeup matched the vibe, focusing on earthy, natural tones that let her freckles show though.

Barose said: “The fun thing about the ’70s is that you can keep everything natural and then contrast it with super chunky, voluminous mascara.” His go-to? The Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill.

For this look, he also used the Lisa Eldridge Elivening Blush in Pink Soap across the “apples [of the cheeks] and across the bridge of the nose,” the Glossier Ultralip in Cherry Blossom Pink and the Giorgio Armani Eye Tint.