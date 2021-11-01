Pop of Pink

Nothing but neon! The star spiced up her black and white YSL ensemble with some bold and beautiful makeup. While the trend my seem intimadating to DIY, Barose said it’s actually pretty easy.

“The key is to keep it simplified and not too elaborate,” he explained. “We did simple application on the upper lids [Danessa Myricks The Vivid WaterProof Cream Palette] and with just black liner and mascara. Instead of going all out ’80s with the bright blush too, I simply did soft sunkissed bronzer [Fenty Beauty Sunstalkr Bronzer in Bajan Gyal] and subtle peachy lips [Giorgio Armani Lip Power in 503].”