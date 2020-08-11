10 Times Eva Longoria, 45, Rocked a Bikini Like a Boss

Swim Style Check Out Eva Longoria’s Super Stylish Swimwear and Toned Bikini Body By Emily Rekstis August 11, 2020 Courtesy of Eva Longoria/Instagram 10 9 / 10 January 8, 2020 Sharing pics from her vacation, the business woman dazzled in a pink Melissa Odabash swimsuit. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Fiance Dale Moss’ Whirlwind Relationship Timeline We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together The 5 Most Comfortable Face Masks — From Tory Burch to Amazon More News