He Called Her His Muse

Before their split, Kardashian modeled almost all of West’s Yeezy designs.

“She was always my muse, now she’s become other designers’ muses,” he told Style.com in 2015. “As soon as we started dating, fashion people were really opposed to the idea of reality stars. And all the relationships, the somewhat friends that I had somewhat built up, completely turned their backs on her and me. They already had their back to her, and now they turned it to me.”