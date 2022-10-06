Cancel OK
Celebrity Style

Everything Kanye West Has Said About Kim Kardashian’s Style: Jokes, Disses and Compliments

He Said Her “Career Is Over”

When Kardashian attended WSJ Magazine‘s Innovator Awards in October 2021, she styled herself in a brown leather dress from her Fendi x Skims collaboration. She paired the look with matching gloves and snakeskin boots. West, meanwhile, wasn’t pleased.

The California native revealed on the Kardashians that the hip-hop star compared her to Marge Simpson. “He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” Kardashian said on the episode.

