‘Age Is in Fact a Number’

The Estée Lauder ambassador opened up about turning 57 in April 2022, sharing that she’s “proud of it.”

“Age is in fact a number, the number of years we have been fortunate enough to be here to sample everything life has to offer,” she wrote via social media.

“The number of years we have had to improve ourselves and by extension, the lives of those around us. Getting older is truly a wondrous thing — and none of us, ever, should be anything but proud of our number.”