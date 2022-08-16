‘Celebrate What Is Already There’

After allegedly being critiqued by a plastic surgeon via social media, Porizkova encouraged fans in August 2022 to “celebrate what is already there.”

“This is what an older woman in the public eye gets to deal with,” she wrote alongside a fresh-faced selfie. “I’m told my face needs ‘fixing.’ It has somehow gone ‘wrong’ by aging. Is it any wonder that most of us who have the means to resort to forms of fixing what we’re told is broken?”

“For the record, I have had laser treatments. And the plasma pen. I’d like to strike a balance between being proud to look my age and still get to feel pretty at times. In my job, I’m faced with my own face in almost unnatural detail – and although I have come to accept most of it, I still have a rough time accepting it all,” she continued.

The model concluded, “Telling a woman what she ‘needs’ to do [to] herself in order to be seen as attractive, whether it’s hair color, makeup, ski creams or clothing — or more invasive options — is shaming her. Every time you catch yourself saying or thinking ‘you know, you should …’ To a friend, stop for a moment. If she doesn’t ask for help, are you really happy?”