‘Let’s Talk About Tweaking’

In January 2022, Porizkova opened up about cosmetic procedures, explaining that she doesn’t want to shame those who indulge in beauty treatments.

“When I post no Botox no fillers hashtags, I get a fair amount of criticism from women assuming I’m somehow being superior,”she explained in a post. “And I always have a knee-jerk reaction to this — wanting to defend myself. No, no I want to say, I’m merely going for representation. This is what it looks like to be an un-tweaked woman of 56 … I, personally, want to see other women who haven’t tweaked, so I have a sense of what being my age looks like.”

She added: “In our new world of artificial perfection, sometimes it’s impossible to tell what is what, and I’m trying to clarify it for you the way I’d like it clarified for myself. I have zero objections to women seizing their power in any way they see fit. Yes, this is how I see tweaking. Seizing your power and putting it into play. Good for you. Remaining tweak free is acceptance.”

“Can you do both? I’m trying, but so far, I keep falling into the muddy middle,” she concluded. “I do non-invasive laser stuff to boost collagen … and hope one day I’ll walk up not caring so much, or perhaps accepting that I cannot change societal norms by myself and go and seize my power.”