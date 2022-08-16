‘Older Is Sexy’

In December 2021, Porizkova teamed up with Laura Geller Beauty for an ad titled #LetsGetOldTogether. The fashion guru posted the clip via Instagram, which showed her rocking a bikini and talking about her changing body while spritzing herself with the beauty label’s body mist.

“Mature, advanced, middle-aged,” Porizkova said in the campaign while lounging poolside. “Let’s just say it … I am getting older and what’s wrong with that? Older is sexy. Older is experienced. Older is powerful.”