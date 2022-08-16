‘We Can’t Avoid Comparing’

In June 2022, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star shared a photo of herself posing in nothing but lace underwear and black heels.

“Did you know we are programmed, as humans, to compare ourselves to others?” she wrote in the caption. “We can’t avoid comparing. But we can control our reactions to the comparisons.”

She continued: “I’m a 57-year-old woman, starting my life over. I compare myself to other women my age all the time. When I fit in — but somehow feel like I also stand out in a positive way, I feel good about myself.”

“To all you, my fellow sisters, notice the crepeyness [sic] of my lower belly, which is what happens when you’ve borne two kids, are thin and 57, regardless of how good your abs are,” she wrote. “I’ve decided to think of it as kinda sexy — like rumpled silk sheet instead of a smoothly made bed. It has a history of making love.”