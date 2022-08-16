‘We Get More Beautiful With Age’

In April 2022, the writer clapped back at a fan who suggested she “must be in so much pain to keep posing bikini pictures” at her age.

“A woman of 57 is ‘too old’ to pose in a bikini — no matter what she looks like. Because ‘old’ is ‘ugly.’ I get comments like these every time I post a photo of my body,” she replied.

Porizkova went on to shame the rhetoric as “ageist shaming,” pointing out that the same wouldn’t be said about an older man.

“Older men are distinguished, older women are ugly … Pretty is easy on the eyes … Not so beauty. Beauty can be sharp. It can wound you and leave a scar. To perceive beauty you have to be able to SEE,” she added. “This is why I believe we get more beautiful with age. We have earned our beauty, we understand what it is, and we can see it so much better. There is no such thing as ugly and old. Only shortsighted and ignorant.”