Swim Style

Farrah Abraham Wears a Teeny-Tiny Bikini for ‘Family Time’ With Daughter Sophia: Pics

By
Farrah Abraham’s Latest Bikini Is Breaking the Internet
Farrah Abraham in one of her latest TikTok uploads. Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/TikTok
6
1 / 6

Soakin’ Up the Sun

Wearing an itty-bitty pink floral bikini.

Back to top