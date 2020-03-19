Style News

The Fashion and Clothing Retail Stores Closing Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Fashion Stores Closed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
 Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim/Instagram
3.1 Phillip Lim

The designer brand announced in an Instagram post on Friday, March 13, that it was closing all New York, Los Angeles, London and Waikiki locations until further notice. “It is essential that during this time, we restructure our practices and operate in accordance with the wellbeing of our colleagues and our global citizens,” it read. However, it’s noted that store teams will be helping and serving customers through email and online goodies are still available to purchase. 

