American Eagle Outfitters

In the hopes of re-opening on March 27, the teen-favorite closed all U.S. stores and “initiated an associate response plan to ensure all AEO store associates receive compensation for scheduled work time,” as noted in an online statement.

“Although I recognize the days ahead will be challenging,” executive chairman Jay Schottenstein wrote. “We will remain true to the very heart of our purpose—optimism. Let’s stay connected and strong together.”