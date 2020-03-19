Foot Locker

With all in-store employees continuing to be paid, the CEO, Richard Johnson, announced on Tuesday, March 17, that the shoe retailer is temporarily closing locations in North America through March 31. “I’d like to personally thank you for your continued support and patience as we navigate this dynamic situation, which is affecting all our lives in ways we never thought possible,” Johnson wrote in a message on the company site. “Let’s work to protect and care for one another.”