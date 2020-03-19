Gap

Not only will it close down more than 100 stores in certain areas that have been hit the hardest, but it will also reduce operating hours at many of its U.S. and Canada locations. “I am immensely proud of our store teams in particular for everything they are doing to keep our stores safe and clean, and to support our communities,” incoming CEO Sonia Syngal said in a statement on Sunday, March 16. “I’m also grateful to our teams around the world for their dedication as we move through these uncharted waters together.”