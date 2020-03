JC Penney

The retail giant will keep stores closed from March 19 until April 2. “With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers, and our communities,” the chief executive office Jill Soltau said in a statement. “We know this is a critical, unprecedented time and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”