L.L. Bean

From March 17 until March 29, the outdoorsy brand will close all U.S. stores with employees receiving full pay and benefits during the closure. “Today, more than ever, we believe the outdoors is still the best place to find perspective and connection – and to help us all feel better,” CEO Steve Smith wrote in a statement. “A short walk outside or looking out the window to see signs of spring can be an important counterbalance to the pace of news and information we’re receiving.”