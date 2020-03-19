Madewell

This chic brand will close all stores and suspend community events through Sunday, March 28. However, it will continue paying employees through this period. “This is uncharted territory for us all, but we are committed to making decisions that are best for our store associates, customers and communities,” Madewell wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “We are here for you, and we believe the best way to get through this is together.⁣ ⁣ So please stay in touch. Reach out to us via email, talk to us on social media, tell us what you want to hear and see from us, when we’re getting it right and when we aren’t.”