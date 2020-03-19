New Balance

President Joe Preston announced that all offices, stores and factories in United States, Canada and Western Europe from Monday, March 16 to March 27. Those working in North America will receive their regular pay and benefits during this period. While the website will remain open, the shoe shop is temporarily suspending the NB1 custom footwear program.

“While we do not expect significant shipping delays, we ask for your patience while we work hard to ensure that you receive your merchandise in as close to your estimated shipping window as possible.”