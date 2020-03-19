PVH Corp. — Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, Speedo and more

All of the company-operated retail stores across North America and Europe will be closed from March 17 through March 29. Retail associates will be paid for their scheduled times during this period, with full benefits. “We’re confident that together we will show our resilience and bounce back,” chairman Manny Chirico wrote in a statement. “We urge everyone to be safe and engage in the health protections urged by health authorities.”