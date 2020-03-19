Reformation

On Saturday, March 14, the sustainable brand announced that it was closing all stores, canceling all tours and other events in an Instagram post. However, for the time being, retail teams will be given paid time off. Online purchases are still available on the “Corona-immune Internet.”

The post also asked for advice on how to handle launches and upcoming news during such a sensitive time, opening up a thoughtful dialogue. “We’re not exactly sure what is appropriate for a company like ours to be talking and posting about right now.”