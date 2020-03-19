Urban Outfitters

Until further notice, the lifestyle retailer is closing all its brick-and-mortar doors. “We’re proud to call ourselves a part of your local community, and our goal has always been to provide you with safe spaces to come together, laugh and be inspired,” the company wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “While we work through these changes, know that we’re here to answer questions, keep you entertained, and to continue to engage with our UO Community however we can.”