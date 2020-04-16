Fashion News

How Your Favorite Fashion Brands Are Fighting COVID-19 — From Generous Donations to Gifting Apparel to Medical Professionals

45 Fashion Brands Giving Back to Fight COVID-19
 Courtesy of ba&sh
45
ba&sh

The Parisian brand launched a T-shirt from which 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Baby2Baby.

