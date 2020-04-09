Fabletics

In an Instagram announcement on April 2, the social media-famous athletic brand excitedly shared that Demi Lovato’s collection is now live and a portion of the profits will go towards helping medical professionals. In the accompanying caption, the brand wrote, “$5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers, pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation.”