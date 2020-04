Misha Nonoo

The womenswear brand is donating 10 percent of proceeds from online sales to the New York Food Bank. It’s also offering $50 gift cards to healthcare workers as a “thank you.” Additionally, everyone who posts a photo on Instagram tagging a Misha Nonoo fashion look with the “Stay Home” sticker gets a $25 gift card — plus $25 will go to the International Rescue Committee fighting coronavirus.